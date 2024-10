F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : The ban on prisoner visits at Adiala Jail has been further extended.

Sources indicated that the restriction imposed by the Punjab government, due to security reasons, would remain in place until further notice.

This ban affects both political prisoners and regular inmates.

Previously, the Punjab government had announced a ban on all types of visits from October 4 to October 18. On October 18, the restriction was extended for an additional two days.