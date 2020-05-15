Punjab govt gives permission for public transport, reopening of shopping malls

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab government on Friday has decided to ease lockdown by giving permission to reopen shopping malls and resuming public transport system across the province amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to details, the provincial government has also allowed automobile industries’ production units to work for seven days a week.

Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that complete standard operating procedure (SOP) plan has been prepared that will be presented to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting.

The malls’ owners should make sure use of thermal gun checking, hand sanitizers and masks by all the customers, staffers and shopkeepers.

On the other hand, Pakistan International Airlines and other private airlines have also hinted at resuming the domestic flight operation before Eid-ul-Fitr. A schedule in this regard will be issued on May 16.

Reportedly, flight operations may be partially resumed at airports of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar with only 50 percent passengers allowed on board.

The development came after Pakistan reported 803 deaths from coronavirus and 37,218 cases. Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic with 13,914 patients.