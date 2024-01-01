Punjab govt imposes garbage tax on houses and businesses across the province

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the imposition of garbage tax on houses and businesses across the province.

A notification has been issued after the Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Finance and Development approved the implementation of the garbage tax.

According to the notification, the garbage tax has been levied on houses as well as small and large businesses, both in urban and rural areas of the province.

Besides houses and business, the inhabitants of kachi abadis will also pay this tax.

In rural areas, 5 marla house’s residents will pay Rs200 per monthly garbage tax while houses ranging from 10 marla to one kanal or larger will give Rs400 tax. Small businesses and shops in rural areas will give Rs300 per month tax, medium-sized businesses will pay Rs700, and large businesses, factories, workshops, and petrol pumps will be bound to pay Rs700 garbage tax.

While in urban areas, residents of 5 marla houses will pay each Rs300 tax while 10 marla house residents will give Rs500 tax. Houses ranging from 10 marla to one kanal will be taxed Rs2,000 while more larger houses will be taxed Rs5,000 monthly.

In urban areas, commercial areas shops will be pay monthly Rs500 as a garbage tax, while medium-sized businesses will be taxed Rs1,000, and factories, workshops, and large businesses will be taxed Rs3,000 each.