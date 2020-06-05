Punjab govt reopened parks across Punjab amid coronavirus outbreak

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab government on Friday has reopened parks in different cities of the province including Lahore amid coronavirus outbreak.

Locals, in large number, are visiting the parks by completely following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prepared by the provincial government to avoid spread of COVID-19.

The parks will remain open from 6:00am to 9:00pm every day.

The decision came after Pakistan confirmed 68 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,838 and positive cases surged to 89,249 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,896 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 33,536 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 33,144 in Punjab, 11,890 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,582 in Balochistan, 3,946 in Islamabad, 852 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 299 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 629 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 575 in Sindh, 521 in KP, 53 in Balochistan, 41 in Islamabad and 12 in GB.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 638,323 coronavirus tests and 22,812 in last 24 hours. 31,198 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.