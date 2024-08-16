Punjab Govt to give Rs14 per unit relief to power consumers: Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N Quaid and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that his government was removed with a conspiracy in 2017 when the country was making progress with record low inflation.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, former PM Nawaz Sharif claimed that he gets grieved when he looks at electricity bills of the poor people in the country.

He said during his tenure, electricity bills were only 600 rupees while now power bills of the poor have cross Rs18000 per month, which is injustice. He said during his government, PML-N had focused on setting up of electricity units with the help of China.

On the occasion Nawaz Sharif announced that keeping in view the troubles of the poor people regarding their inflated power bills, Punjab Government has decided to bring Rs14 per unit relief in the bills of power consumer below 500 units. He said Maryam Nawaz government has decided to give record Rs45billion rupees subsidy to the power consumer for two months ie, July and August.

Nawaz Shairf said Punjab government has decided to provide relief package for power bills of the poor people consuming power less than 500 units for the month of July and August. PML-N Quaid also lauded CM Maryam Nawaz who was also brining solar panel scheme for the masses at a cost of Rs700 billion for middles and lower classes.

On the occasion, Nawaz Sharif also urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to bring relief in power prices and also launch solar programme like Punjab government. He said he was continuously urging CM Maryam and PM Shehbaz to cut down inflation. Nawaz Sharif also lauded the work of Punjab Chief Minister in the filed of health, education, cleanliness. Former PM also lauded Punjab government’s solar programme scheme.

Nawaz Shairf said that he was feeling low as PML-N government was sacked with a conspiracy. He said judges were involved in conspiracy against his government. He said there was no inflation during 2017

He said PML-N govt brought dollar to 95 and later managed it at Rs104 till the removal of government by few judges on the plea that he did not took salary from his son.

Nawaz Sharif questioned why his government was removed. Now power bills are Rs18000 while during 2017 power bill was in hundreds. He said at that time flour price was 35per kg and now crosses 70 rupees. Nawaz Sharif said he would continue to question why a PM was removed and why no one has questioned from judges who made injustice with the country. He claimed PML-N government had said goodbye to IMF as world was praising that Pakistan has got freedom from IMF nexus.

The former PM said he would tell the nation that who was responsible for this …a man sitting in a jail. He said during his government dollar, vegetable and power bills were not allowed to go up. He said PML-N has achieved target of zero loadshedding with the help of China. PML-N leader praised CM Maryam for decreasing the prices of flour and wheat in the province.

He said CM Maryam was taking good steps in health, education. Nawaz Sharif said Maryam was dreaming equal progress for villages and cities. She is also planning houses for poor people. He said during PML-N time interest rate was at 5 percent and now it is at 19 percent. He said PML-N built motorways with national funds and not with loans.

He said when Imran Khan came into power, everything was destroyed. He served nation with care but now his heart is feeling pain after seeing the devastation and poverty in the country. He urged the nation to take in mind never fall prey to the conspirators.