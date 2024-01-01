Punjab govt to launch ‘Chief Minister Insulin for All’ program

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to launch the ‘Chief Minister Insulin for All’ Program.

The program was approved in a special session chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

Basic Health Units (BHU) have been upgraded to Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics for provision of best health facilities in far-flung areas.

Formation of performance indicators ‘PI’ has been directed to review the performance of health staff.

Establishment of health labs in hospitals in Mianwali, Jhelum, Jhang, Layyah and Attock had been approved.

Diabetes Type-1 children patients would be provided insulin at their doorstep. Special cards would be allocated to diabetic children to ensure the availability of insulin.

Government approved companies including Coldchain would provide insulin according to SOPs.

The pilot project of Chief Minister Insulin for All would be launched in three districts including Lahore.

Patients of Diabetes Type-1 could apply for the program through an app or helpline.

Senior provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Principal Secretary, Ministers for Health, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Health Advisor Dr Azhar Kiyani, secretaries of Health and Finance Departments and other officials attended the session.