Punjab govt to nip nepotism, corruption in the bud: CM Buzdar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that the only agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is public service.

Talking to Chief Sectary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar who called on him here today, the chief minister said that the Punjab government is adopting policies that ensure good governance, transparency and cost-effective .

The CM directed that in order to provide relief to citizens, it is necessary that their complaints must be addressed instantly so concerned departments should remain vigilant in this regard.

He said that the government’s only aim is to serve the public and nip the evil of corruption and nepotism in the bud.

“Impartial administration plays a proactive role to allow all departments to perform their tasks in a professional manner which leads to good governance,” said the CM.

He maintained that he has made his ministers fully independent and they are free to take any decision regarding their departments.

” With powers come the responsibility and it is necessary to fulfill the call of justice in every matter,” the CM Punjab added.

Issues related to administrative matters, good governance, transparency and promotion of simplicity were discussed in the meeting.

