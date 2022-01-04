Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid tests positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has contracted coronavirus and quarantined herself, on Tuesday.

According to the report, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health while confirming that Dr Yasmin has tested positive for Covid-19 said that the provincial health minister quit all engagements and quarantined herself at home.

The overall positivity ratio in the country during the last 24 hours was 1.42 percent with a total of 630 Covid-19 cases. However, in the case of Karachi, the positivity ratio in the megacity was recorded 8.91 percent.

Karachiites are in a fix as authorities have cautioned about the spread of the new variant and urged citizens to adhere to SOPs including wearing face masks and ensuring social distancing.

On the other hand, the spread of the new variant of ‘Omicron’ has accelerated across the country.

In Lahore, another 36 cases of Omicron variant have been reported taking the tally to 151.