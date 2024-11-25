Punjab installs 30 modern air quality monitors to combat pollution

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Punjab government on Monday installed 30 modern air quality monitors in the province’s top cities, including Lahore.



This move is part of the larger digital transformation initiative spearheaded by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, aimed at improving environmental monitoring and public health.

The newly introduced air quality monitoring system is designed to provide real-time data on pollution levels across various cities. As part of the initiative, air quality monitors have been set up in Lahore and other major cities, with plans for further installations in the coming months.



Lahore, known for its high levels of air pollution, now has eight operational monitors, marking a notable increase in the city’s environmental monitoring infrastructure.

According to Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the system will see an additional 25 monitors installed in the second phase.

These new installations will be spread across several regions, with monitors planned for Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur. By the end of this month, Sargodha and DG Khan are also expected to receive their air quality monitors.

Specific locations in Lahore, such as THQ Kahna, Jaya Bhaga Police Station, Teaching Hospital Shahdara, and Punjab University, among others, have already been equipped with the new monitoring systems. Additional monitors have been activated in prominent areas such as Barki Road, PKLI, and UET.

Real-time data and public access

Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that all the monitors are linked to the central control room of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This integration will allow for continuous monitoring and timely dissemination of data.

Moreover, the monitoring system will be connected to the global Air Quality Information (AQI) system, enabling real-time updates to be made available to the public and researchers. This will mark a significant shift from previous practices where environmental data was often kept inaccessible.

Maryam Nawaz’s leadership in introducing this modern air quality monitoring system has been hailed as a breakthrough in digital governance.