Punjab Jr badminton c’ship reaches to semi-final stage

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Junior Badminton Championships entered Semi Finals stage in all events as exciting matches were played here on Tuesday at SPB Nishtar Park Hall.

All the ranking players moved into the last four stage after winning their respective matches with ease and comfort.

The results of Boys U-14 Singles Quarter Finals are Saad Amir (Lhr) beat Ahmad Niazi (Bhakkar) by 21-9, 21-10; Amar Hassan Janjua (Rwl) beat Muhammad Rehan (Lhr) by 21-10, 21-10, Moeez Faisal (Lhr) beat Burhan Ahmad Lodhi (DGK), Muhammad Ibrahim (Rwl) beat Malik Ghasif Raza (Hzd) by 21-15, 21-18.

The results of Boys U-16 Singles Pre-Quarter Finals are Raza Ali (Lhr) beat Haseeb Ahmad (Hzd) by 21-13, 21-16, Mohammad Haneef (Jhang) beat Bilal Nadeem (Lhr) by 16-21, 21-8, 21-16, Haris Fareed (Swl) beat Nouman Habib (RYK) by 21-20, 21-10, Raja Hassan (Hzd) beat Hasin Masoud (Lhr) by 21-11, 21-12.

The results of Girls U-16 Singles Quarter Finals Zainab Chaudhry (Lhr) beat Hajra Nabeel (Lhr) by 21-19, 21-17,Mehr Un Nisa (Lhr) beat Saman Shafique (Lhr) by 21-9, 21-14, Hadiqa Aftab (Lhr) beat Arwa Rasheed (Lhr) by 21-11, 21-13, Tayyaba Shafiq (Lhr) got W.O against Laiba Anwar (Lhr)

In men U-18 Singles Quarter Finals, Muqsit Amir (Fsd) beat Faizan Afzal (Bwn) by 21-17, 21-19, Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Hzd) beat Jalees Yousaf (Vehari) by 22-20, 21-12, Anas Akhtar (Lhr) bear Hasheem Ul Hassan (Lhr) by 21-11, 17-21, 21-17, Tayyab Shafiq (Lhr) beat Asad Tahir (Lhr) by 21-9, 21-16.

In Women’s U-18 Single Quarter Finals, Amal Munib (Lhr) beat Meerum Chaudhry (Jhang) by 21-5, 21-7, Meerab Bhandara (Lhr) beat Maryam Shahzadi (Jhang) by 21-7, 21-7, Amna Jawad (Lhr) beat Anam Basit (Fsd) by 21-9, 21-5, Laiba Masoud (Lhr) beat Aqsa Naseem (Lhr) by 21-13, 21-5.

In men U-18 Doubles Quarter Finals, Raja Zulqarnain (Hzd) & Tayyab Shafiq (Lhr) beat Hamza & Asad Ali (Bhakkar) by 21-16, 21-14, Ahsan & Shayan (Jehlum) beat Hammad & Jalees (Vehari) by 21-18, 13-21, 21-18, Yasir Jibran & Hanif (Chiniot) beat Munib Haider & Hassan (Hzd) by 21-18, 26-24, Muqsit & Anas (Fsd) beat M Khubaib & Mohammad Taqueer (TTS) by 21-18, 21-17.

Results of Men U-18 Doubles Pre Quarter Finals played last night were Hamza Latif & Asad Ali Bhakar) beat Faizan Afzal & Shumail (Bwn) by 16-21, 21-15, 21-13, Hamad & Jalees (Fsd) beat Awais Akbar & Tahseen (Hzd) by 21-19, 22-20, Ahsan & Shayan (Jehlum) beat Umair & Muneeb (Chiniot) by 21-7, 21-15, Muneeb Haider & Hassan (Hzd) beat Zaid Ghafoor & Muzamil (Lhr) by 21-8, 21-9, Yasir Jibran & Hanif (Chiniot) beat Hasheem & Asad Tahir (Lhr) by 18-21, 21-16, 21-17, M Khubaib & M Tauqeer (TTS) beat Mohammad Junaid & Faisal (Vehari) by 21-17, 15-21, 21-9, Muqsit & Anas (Fsd) beat M. Akram & M. Arham (Muzafargarh) by 21-16, 21-14.

