Punjab, KP Chief Ministers discuss matters of mutual interest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan held a meeting in Islamabad today (Saturday) and discussed different matters including areas of cooperation between the two provinces.

They agreed to promote cooperation and partnership between the two provinces.

In his remarks, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said both the provincial governments are pursuing the policy of serving the masses.

He said the two provinces can benefit from each other’s experiences in different fields including health and education. Usman Buzdar said serving the masses is our collective resolve and they will deliver to the expectations of the masses.

Usman Buzdar said plans are afoot to develop more tourist sites in Punjab province.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said the PTI government is striving to bring improvement in the living standards of the people.