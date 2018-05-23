Punjab MPA Kanwal Nauman withdraw her resignation

F.P.Report

LAHORE: Member of Punjab assembly Kanwal Nauman withdrew her resignation after redressed of reservation here on Wednesday.

Kanwal Nauman submitted her resignation with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif over lack of action on her ‘genuine issues’ on Tuesday. In her resignation, the lawmaker stated that Punjab CM never had time to listen her complaints,

“My conscience is satisfied. I am disheartened now. You (Shehbaz) never had time for me, I joined the party because you are a kind-hearted man but Sir, you heard and resolved issues of entire Pakistan, but I wasn’t lucky enough to have that honor. ” she stated in her resignation.

The lawmaker today said: “The party leadership has addressed my reservations. I was loyal to the party and I still am.”

