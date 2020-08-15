Punjab Oil Mills presents Rs3m to SKMCH

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Oil Mills presented a cheque of PKR 3.0 million to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital as culmination of its “Baat Nahi Saath” fund raising initiative launched earlier this year.

Punjab Oil Mills Limited (POML) had announced in Ramadan its support for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital to raise funds for the free treatment of deserving cancer patients. Punjab Oil Mills pledged to donate Rs. 5 on purchase of every pack of its well-known CanOlive Cooking Oil and Zaiqa Cooking Oil brands during the campaign period.

The core message of the campaign this year was to reiterate the importance of the mission of fighting cancer and convince people to come together for this extraordinary cause in a meaningful and impactful way. On this occasion, Saleem A. Khan Director Sales, POML said: ‘As responsible corporate citizens we have always realized our social responsibilities and it gives us immense satisfaction that our CanOlive and Zaiqa brands were part of this great initiative to support Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital’.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) is a state-of-the-art cancer centre of Pakistan that has been providing free treatment facilities to over 75% of its patients for the last 25 years.

As to date, the institute has spent over Rs. 50 billion on providing free treatment to indigent cancer patients.

With Rs. 3 million injected in the financial stream, SKMCH&RC can continue to fulfil its promise. As such, CanOlive and Zaiqa ‘Baat Nahin Saath’ campaign became a bridge between charitable donations and SKMCH&RC’s mission to alleviate the suffering of cancer patients irrespective of their ability to pay.

Mr. Tariq Azam of SKMCH&RC added, “We are growing and expanding our operations to help more people. All of this has been possible due to the trust of generous individuals and organizations amongst us. It is great to have another benevolent organization on-board”.

Punjab Oil Mills would like to thank and appreciate its consumers for their support. Without the support of CanOlive and Zaiqa brands’ loyal customer base, this initiative would not have been possible.

About Punjab Oil Mills LTD: Punjab Oil Mills is a leading manufacturer and marketer of edible oils and fats in Pakistan.

It’s premium brands CanOlive, Zaiqa and Naturelle are well known for their quality and product offerings focusing on the health and well-being of the consumers. Punjab Oil Mills is committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility and has previously supported many social causes.