Punjab Police killed my brother and distrorted investigation: Dr. Nazir

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Police has kidnapped my brother Zaheer Awan and killed him on resistance in Gulshinabad Rawalpindi in the morning of 26 November last year.

It was shared by the Dr. Nazir Awan, former Provincial candidate of PTI and brother of slain Zaheer Awan along with other family members in a news conference in Islamabad on Monday. Dr. Nazir Awan told the media that Police tried to kidnapped his brother Zaheer Awan from his home in the morning and killed him on resistance.

He said that the CCTV video photage clearly shows that kidnapper run away in a Rikshaw and during Investigation Rickshaw driver told the police that two individuals namely Alam Zaib and Ayaz were involved in the killing.

Dr. Nazir accused the Investigation Officer Sub- Inspector Mirza Muhammad Arif for deliberately damaging the evidences and conducting wrong investigation of the case in a bid to shelter his colleagues Police men involved in killing of his brother.

ccòrding to Dr. Nazir, wrong investigation led to the escape of the accused from Rawalpindi model court on March 21, 2021.

Dr. Nazir told the media men that justice has not been served to the bereaved family of slain Zaheer Awan due to dishonesty of the Police Department. Dr. Nazir Awan and other relatives of the deceased Zaheer appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan for reinvestigation of killing of Zaheer Awan through a JIT to ascertain the facts and provide justice to the family of slain Zaheer Awan.

This is the not first incident that Police tried to cover of the criminals elements with in it’s ranks and resisted the justice.

Earlier, a young boy Osama Satti has been killed by the Islamabad Police in a fake encounter and the Investigation Officer went to protect his buddies through twisting and distrorting the investigation. Osama’s parents are still on the road and yet awaiting the justice.