Punjab police reforms chairman Nasir Durrani resigns

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The head of the Punjab Commission for Police Reforms, Nasir Khan Durrani has reportedly resigned from his post.

Durrani, the former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa inspector general police (IGP), was assigned the task of introducing reforms and steer the Punjab police department out of political interference last month.

A former police official has claimed that Durrani had reservations over the transfer of Punjab IGP Tahir Khan.

However, there are also reports that he has resigned over health problems.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had issued a notification regarding appointment of Amjad Javed Saleemi as the new inspector general.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), however, suspended the notification after taking serious notice of the government’s attempt to replace IGP Tahir Khan with Saleemi. The commission also sought report from the secretary establishment within two days.

The ECP had barred the government from making any postings and transfers in the wake of by-election, scheduled for October 14.

Advertisements