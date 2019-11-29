Punjab police witness major reshuffle as 19 officers transferred

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab police on Friday witnessed a major reshuffle, two days after the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir assumed his charge.

A notification issued from the provincial authorities confirmed a total of 19 district police officers (DPOs) and other top officials in law enforcing authorities’ hierarchy transferred in the latest reshuffle.

The changes include appointment of police official Omar Saeed Malik, who was awaiting posting, as District Police Officer (DPO) Okara while the outgoing DPO Okara Jahanzaib Nazir posted as Battalion Commander 7, PC Lahore.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Admin and Security Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore Muhammad Mohsin Raza was posted as DPO Jhang, replacing the outgoing DPO Attaur Rehman, who was directed to assume charge of his new posting as SP Investigation Branch Punjab, Lahore.

The outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Quddus Baig was appointed as DPO Bahawalnagar, replacing Anwar Khetran, who would assume new charge of AIG Admin and Security CPO Punjab Lahore.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Faisalabad Nadeem Abbas was posted as DPO Muzzafargarh, replacing Sadiq Ali, who would take charge as SSP Telecommunicating Punjab Lahore.

The SSP RO CTD Lahore Muhammad Shoaib Ashraf and DPO Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Khan Warak exchanged posts with eacxh other in the new shuffling of posts.

SP Telecommunication Punjab Lahore Muntazir Mehdi was posted as DPO Rahim Yar Khan, replacing Amir Taimur who would assume charge as SP Special Branch Multan Region.

The Multan region SP Habib Ullah Khan was moved to CPO Lahore.

SP Headquarters Traffic Lahore Ammara Athar was appointed DPO Sargodha, replacing Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, who is now posted as Personal Secretary (PS) to IGP Punjab. The outgoing secretary Muhammad Abdul Qadir Qamar would serve as SSP Headquarters Traffic Lahore.

AIG Development CPO Lahore Muhammad Hassan Iqbal and DPO Attock Shehzad Nadeem Bokhari also exchanges their posts in the newly announced changes.

Muhammad Asim, awaiting posting, was appointed as SSP Investigation Faisalabad.