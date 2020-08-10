Punjab reports 117 new cases of novel coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In Punjab 117 new cases of novel coronavirus have surfaced in last 24 hours, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of the province said on Monday.

According to the spokesperson of the health department, 41 new cases reported in Lahore, 03 cases in Rawalpindi, 9 cases in Gujranwala, Sialkot, 2, Gujrat 4, Hafizabad 3, Multan 14, Faisalabad, 13, Sargodha, 5, Mianwali 1 and five cases were reported in Okara.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the province has reached to 94,477 so far, whereas, a patient succumbed to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the death count to 2,170, the health department spokesperson said.

Moreover, 86,273 patients of COVID-19 have recovered in the province, while the number of tests to detect the virus has reached 783,680.

The country has reported 539 new coronavirus cases and fifteen deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 284,660 and fatalities to 6,097.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 20,495 samples were tested for Covid-19 during the previous 24 hours, out of which 539 turned out to be positive.

Of the total Covid-19 patients, 260,764 have recuperated from the disease so far while the number of active cases stands at 17,799. Out of 1,859 ventilators earmarked for critically-ill Covid patients, only 149 are in use.