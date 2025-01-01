Punjab reports 22 new dengue cases in 24 hours, total cases surpass 26,000

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Saturday continued to grapple with a rising dengue outbreak, as 22 new cases were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures indicated an alarming situation, with Lahore remaining the epicenter of the mosquito-borne disease.

According to health authorities, 14 new cases were confirmed in Lahore, while two cases emerged from Faisalabad.

Additionally, one case each was reported in Multan, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, and Sheikhupura.

Overall dengue statistics in Punjab are :

Total cases in 2024: 26,057

Cases in Lahore: 18,381

Dengue-related deaths: 158

Patients currently hospitalized: 266 across Punjab, with 215 in Lahore

According to sources, health authorities are on high alert as government hospitals across Punjab continue to treat hundreds of patients.

Most hospitalizations have been reported in Lahore, where hospitals struggle to manage dengue patients’ influx.

Authorities have urged citizens to take preventive measures, including eliminating stagnant water, using mosquito repellents, and ensuring proper sanitation.