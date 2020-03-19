Punjab reports 45 new coronavirus cases as Pakistan’s tally jumps to 390

F.P. Report

KARACHI / PESHAWAR / LAHORE: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan have jumped to 382 after Punjab, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa announced an increase in their provincial tallies.

Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema has confirmed the fresh positive cases of the COVID-19 in a tweet.

As of Thursday 14 people have been tested positive of the virus in Lahore, 4 in Gujrat and 60 Zaireen (DG Khan 55, Multan 5).

According to the statement issued by the Sindh health ministry, as much as 217 cases of the novel coronavirus have emerged with 151 in Sukkur, 65 in Karachi and one in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Sindh CM spokesperson Murtaza Wahab wrote on his Twitter handle that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karachi are at 61 and one in Hyderabad. Out of the pilgrims in isolation, 151 tested positive for the virus bringing Sindh’s tally to 213.

Meanwhile, K-P confirmed four new cases pushing the provincial tally to 23.

Authorities in Balochistan have also confirmed 29 fresh cases of the contagious disease.

As the number of coronavirus cases has swelled to 45 in Balochistan, the provincial government has imposed a ban on the public transport and declared the health emergency across the province to contain the deadly epidemic.

Provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that employees of transport companies including drivers and conductors will be provided with the relief package.

According to Commissioner Gilgit Usman Ahmad, eight more cases of the novel coronavirus tested positive in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), taking the toll to 21.

The country had 382 confirmed cases of the deadly pneumonia-like virus that has infected over 200,000 people across the globe and caused over 9,000 deaths.

Punjab confirmed 33 cases on Wednesday night while Balochistan reported 23, G-B confirmed 13, Islamabad five and Azad Jammu and Kashmir one.

Pakistan confirmed its first two deaths in K-P and the two patients passed away within hours of each other.

The numbers will change as new information comes in.