Punjab reports two new polio cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Two new cases of wild poliovirus have been detected in Punjab, bringing the number of children affected by the crippling disease in the province so far this year to eight.

According to the Punjab anti-polio programme, an eight-month-old boy affected by the virus in Dera Gazi Khan passed away. All his limbs were crippled by the disease.

In Bahawalpur, a 13-year-old boy was left crippled by polio that affected his right leg.