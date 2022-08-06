Punjab schools unable to get copies of Noorani Qaidas

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Department has failed to provide copies of Noorani Qaida to 48,000 schools across the province, on Saturday.

It may be mentioned here that paper of 100 marks of Quran translation is to be taken this year.

Six publishers approved by the PCTB have not completed printing of free qaidas yet.

Over 10 million students are studying in the government schools while the printing of new qaidas for students is going on, Education Department responded to the query.

Last year, all schools bought their own qaidas for teaching Quran with translation, however, new qaidas will also be provided in schools by August 31, the department said.