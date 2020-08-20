Punjab seeks deployment of Army, Rangers

LAHORE (NNI): The Punjab Police has written a letter to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha seeking deployment of military troops in the province for maintaining law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to a letter, a requisition was forwarded to Home Department of Punjab government for the provision of 63 companies of the army and 43 companies of Rangers to assist the police in the maintenance of security, especially during 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Three companies of Pak Army and Rangers will be deployed in Lahore during Muharram-ul-Haram, the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the government has finalized all security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram in order to maintain peace in the province.

The Punjab Home Department yesterday had recommended suspending cellular phone services in the province on 9th and 10th of Muharram as part of security measures.

The Punjab Home Department had recommended for suspension of mobile service on selective areas, especially along the routes of mourning processions.