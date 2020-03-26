Punjab seeks Rs30b from Centre to fight coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has sought Rs30 billion from the Centre in order to tackle the emergency situation in the wake of the coronavirus spread in the province.

In this regard, the provincial government has sent a summary containing its demand to the federal government and requested for extending relief to three sectors. These include health and education sectors, besides a special economic package.

The funds will be disbursed for the provision of the necessary equipment to the health department, and will also be used in launching an awareness campaign for the people regarding the coronavirus.

In addition, the funds will also be used for providing relief to the poor on a monthly basis.