Punjab & Sindh Governors discuss boosting cooperation in various fields

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesuri at Governor House Karachi on Monday.

During the meeting, issues of bilateral interest including increasing cooperation between the two provinces, exchange of delegations in various fields, development of social sector, provision of opportunities for youth and other issues were discussed.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman congratulated the Sindh Governor on assuming office and also invited him to come to Lahore. Governor Punjab said that all the coalition parties under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif believe that a strong and stable Pakistan is the top priority.

On this occasion, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesuri said that Pakistan is facing challenges in every sector and unity is needed to steer the country out of crises.