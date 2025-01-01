Punjab: Six ‘Fitna-e-Hindustan’ terrorists killed in joint raids

F.P. Report

BAHAWALPUR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Punjab Police on Saturday conducted joint operations in Taunsa and Bahawalpur, killing six Indian-backed terrorists.

In Taunsa Sharif, five militants were gunned down in a joint raid carried out near the Jaday Wali area in the jurisdiction of Vahowa Police Station. The CTD and local police launched the operation after receiving intelligence reports about the presence of militants plotting attacks.

Eight more terrorists were seriously injured in the exchange of fire. Dera Ghazi Khan’s District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali rushed to the site to oversee the post-operation security measures.

A clearance operation followed ?the shootout to flush out any remaining suspects in the area.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Bahawalpur, another terrorist was killed while three of his accomplices managed to slip away during the raid. Authorities are hot on their trail and efforts to track them down are ongoing.

A CTD spokesperson said the team acted just in the nick of time and nipped a major terror plot in the bud. A large cache of bullets and hand grenades was recovered from the slain terrorist. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in full swing.