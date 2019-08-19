Punjab to ban plastic bags soon: Buzdar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that the approval to ban plastic bags in the province will be accorded in the next cabinet meeting.

He stated this during Plant for Pakistan campaign in Lahore.

“Like Islamabad, the Punjab government has also decided to ban plastic bags in the province.”

The imposition of the ban will be approved in the next cabinet meeting, he told the gathering.

The minister further said the Punjab government is committed to making Pakistan ‘green’, and a large-scale plantation will take place in the province. A good sum of money has been allocated for this purpose, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that single-use plastic bags have been banned in Islamabad from August 14.

The ban on the use of polythene bags in the federal capital entails a permanent halt of its manufacturing, trading and sale. The Ministry of Climate Change has introduced alternate cotton bags in the place of plastic bags.

The Sindh government has also announced plans to make the province a plastic bag-free by October 2019.