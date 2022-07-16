F.P. Report

LAHORE: Over 52,000 police personnel in 14 districts of Punjab will be deployed for by-elections in 20 provincial constituencies of Punjab on Sunday.

A provincial government spokesperson has said that security arrangements have been finalized at over 3100 polling stations for the elections scheduled on July 17 (tomorrow).

“The government has imposed ban over carrying and exhibition of arms and remove election camps and banners of opponents,” spokesperson said.

“The government will act indiscriminately against people involved in such incidents,” he said. “The law enforcement personnel will be alert to tackle any untoward situation,” he added.

Punjab Police has set up a control room and finalized its preparations to ensure peaceful by elections in the province.

I.G. Punjab has said that women police personnel will be deployed at the polling stations for women.

In four constituencies of Lahore over 9,000 officers and other personnel will be posted for election security, police chief said.

“Safe City cameras will help in monitoring the situation,” police chief said. “The department has set up control rooms at the Central Police Office and in districts,” he said.

“The police will ensure safe delivery of the electoral material and ballot papers at any cost,” I.G. said.

“Police department will extend all possible assistance to the election commission and those involved in lawlessness will be taken to task,” he said.

The personnel of the Anti-riot Force and the Elite Force will remain on alert. “Surety bonds have been taken from the candidates of all parties,” he added.

“Any brawl or aerial firing will not be allowed after announcement of election results,” I.G. said.

I.G. Punjab has directed the police officials to ensure enforcement of the election code of conduct at any cost.

It is to be mentioned here that the by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly vacant seats will be held on July 17 (tomorrow) as tough competition is expected between PML-N and PTI.