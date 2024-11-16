Punjab University postpones exams for one week

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab University has announced to postpone the examinations for another week.

A notification has been issued by the authorities in this regard. The spokesperson of the university said that the on-campus mid-term examinations, scheduled to begin on November 25, have been postponed for one week.

The spokesperson, however, stated that university classes will continue as usual.

The Head of Departments (HoDs) will continue to attend lectures in their relevant departments online, physically or in a hybrid mode, the notification stated.

Last week also, the Punjab University had postponed all of the scheduled examinations for one week, shifting the classes to online due to the heavy smog situation in the province.

The university administration had also instructed all the staff to work from home, saying that all the meetings would be held online.

On the other hand, In light of the ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, a decision has been made, on Sunday, to close all educational institutions in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi tomorrow.

According to reports, the Islamabad Private Schools Association announced the closure of schools, citing the current situation as the reason for this decision.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Islamabad is expected to issue a formal notification regarding the closure of all educational institutions. The notification will apply to all schools and colleges across the federal capital.

This closure will apply to all educational institutions across the city to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing PTI protest.