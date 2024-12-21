Punjab’s markets not to close early anymore; ban lifted!

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has lifted the restriction regarding early closure of markets, shopping malls, and restaurants following an improvement in the air quality index.

The decision to lift the ban was announced on Friday through a notification issued by Environment Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh.

After this decision, all kinds of businesses in Lahore, Multan, and other parts of the province will now operate according to their usual hours. Restaurants, fast-food chains, and hotels are also allowed to function without time restrictions.

Additionally, all kinds of exhibitions will now proceed as scheduled without any limitations on working hours.

“The ban on closing shops, markets, and malls at 8pm has been lifted, and the working hour restrictions on other businesses, including restaurants, have also been lifted,” the DG said in the notification.

The decision to lift the ban was taken in light of the significant improvement in air quality across the province. The move, effective from today, is expected to provide relief to business owners and the general public.

Local authorities will monitor the situation to ensure that air quality remains within acceptable levels while supporting the community’s economic needs.

On Nov 11, the Punjab government decided that markets in four major divisions — Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Multan — will close at 8pm as per orders of the Lahore High Court. Environment Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh issued a notification declaring that all shopping malls, shops, and restaurants in these divisions must adhere to the new timings.

The directive also banned outdoor dining at restaurants and public gatherings such as festivals and concerts across the affected divisions. However, pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, and bakeries were exempt from the restriction. Major department stores were allowed to keep their grocery sections open, according to the order.

The restrictions, imposed under Section 6(a)(t) of the Environment Act, were in response to a critical rise in pollution levels, with air quality readings crossing 500%, a threshold deemed hazardous to human health.

Exemptions to restrictions

Essential services such as medical stores, tandoors, bakeries, petrol pumps, grocery stores, and vegetable and meat shops will remain operational. Utility services, including electricity, gas, internet, and telecommunications, are also exempt. Activities related to prayers, religious gatherings, funeral rites, and funerals are unaffected by the order.

On Nov 8, the Lahore High Court issued orders in a series of measures aimed at controlling the rising smog levels in Punjab. Justice Shahid Karim, presiding over a hearing on citizen petitions for smog control, directed that all markets in the province must close by 8pm, with complete closures on Sundays.

The court emphasised that smoke-emitting vehicles and heavy trucks entering Lahore and surrounding areas were a major source of pollution. Consequently, the court ordered a ban on smoke-emitting vehicles on motorways and ring roads.

It also urged the provincial administration to restrict the entry of trucks and trawlers into the city, calling them are a major cause of smog and environmental pollution.

On Nov 25, the Punjab government relaxed smog-related restrictions in four districts, including Lahore, to balance environmental management and economic activities. Under new directives, construction work was permitted in Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, and Faisalabad. Additionally, brick kilns operating with zigzag technology could also resume operations.

The government and private offices in these districts were given the green light to work with 100% staff capacity, signalling a return to normalcy for many workplaces. However, the restriction on closing shops, markets, and shopping malls by 8pm remained firmly in place to reduce pollution levels during peak hours.