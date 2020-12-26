Purpose of cyber attack on US government remains unclear

Jerome Irwin

The revealed cyber attack by still unknown agents who hacked into the American government’s computer networks, including its Treasury and Commerce Departments, and the massive related propaganda that ever since has inundated the mainstream corporate press suggests that whoever is responsible for these attacks, President-Elect Biden and the future of a Progressive America are being royally set up, whether by Trump and the Republicans or other shadowy figures in the Deep State. Every trick in the books is being used by them all as they endeavor to reverse or compromise the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

As far as addressing the many pressing, life and death issues that now face the United States, President Trump, for one, has seemingly focused on nothing else but himself. He has been virtually ‘Missing in Action” as far as tending to his presidential duties and obligations on other pressing life and death issues such as the COVID Pandemic, and the overall economic, health, welfare, and well-being of the American people. So much for his once much-avowed “America First” political platform.

Blatantly absent is Trump’s refusal to even offer to the Biden Presidency so much as a congratulatory handshake, or extend the normal graces and time-honored decorum of the Office of the Presidency and other normal White House protocols, customarily offered to ensure a peaceful-and-seamless-as-possible transfer of power to the incoming administration. The obvious intent is palpable.

Since having lost the presidential election, Trump has made it abundantly clear that, as far as he himself is at least concerned, it still isn’t clear what President, political party, or administration will actually end up heading the American government in 2021 and beyond. Intimations have often been tweeted that many unknown intervening events could or most certainly will happen between now and the January 20th date of the inauguration of the Biden Presidency that could or would intercede to produce any number of unknowns that unpredictably could change everything.

It’s as if Trump already has known all along that some cataclysmic international occurrence or series of international tragedies, such as a hot war or some suddenly-imposed presidential martial law action yet could happen to change the whole world scene between now and President-Elect Biden’s January 20th Inauguration.

A time-worn ploy oft used by many previous governments around whatever given critical political election is to create a war, or major conflict, such as the now unfolding international cyber attack or the recent: aggressive provocations of political assassinations, made between the United States and Israel against the Iranian government, that without Iran’s forbearance could easily still turn into a violent confrontation, or; the United States, recognizing, along with Israel, the authoritarian, apartheid nation of Morocco’s illegally annexation of the sovereign territories of the Sahrawi people of Western Sahara, even though it is a fellow member in good standing of the African Union of States, or; the current cyber attack made against the American government and corporate world now being variously blamed on the Chinese, Iranians, North Koreans, Israeli’s or Russians, that could conceivably blow up into a cataclysmic Hot or Cold War, with sweeping consequences; all of which could sidetrack whatever election, peaceful transfer of power or advances of truly progressive American policies have yet to take place.

The specific cyber attack against the American government and corporate world is of extraordinary concern because of the excessive propaganda being spewed out by the Deep State and its corporate mainstream press about who actually is responsible for this attack, or what irreparable harm may already have been committed.

A clear example is the degree to which the so-called Russian hacking, as it is being characterized in various official quarters and print media, that is said to be behind the intended cyber attacks, on whatever national or international level, to immediately handcuff President-Elect Biden’s administration and any significant progressive policy changes that conceivably may immediately begin to address a multitude of critical issues, such as: Israel’s grievous apartheid policies towards Palestine and the Palestinian people, and now the same apartheid policies against the Sahrawi people of Western Sahara; renewing the right-wing’s much-hated nuclear deal with the Iranian government, or; a significant renewal of a strategic arms limitations agreement with Russia.

A clear indicator of how seditious this undermining attempt by Trump, the Republicans, and the Deep State to frustrate Biden and the Democratic Party’s ability to govern and potentially lead America in a new progressive direction, even before it has even started, is the fact that the cyber attack hacking story came out on the day before the Electoral College formally elected President Biden. Is this a mere coincidence or something that is evil and diabolical?

The motives behind this attack, or how much actual damage so far has been done to the American government is still unknown.

Yet all manner of propaganda hyperbole continues to appear in the headlines and on the front pages of the mainstream press that suggest: “Russian hack much worse than first feared”, or; “Many Intelligence experts point to Russia as the prime actor behind this significant, on-going theft”. Other international cyber security agencies point to entities like Fire Eye, a computer security firm that first raised the alarm about a Russian campaign after its own systems were penetrated.

Yet it’s well known that intelligence agencies throughout the world routinely intrude or seek to intrude into other government’s computer networks. It’s simply what intelligence services routinely do.

Yet the question here remains: Why now, on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Biden, when his liberal, quasi neo-conservative, administration will formally take hold of the reins of power, has this major crisis, said to have been committed by some sinister, as yet unproven, culprits, now become the focus of, as some would say, ranks among “the greatest intelligence failures of modern times”?

An eternal truth that underlies all such seedy political realities makes it abundantly clear that we citizens of the world, whether we happen to be Americans, Canadians, Palestinians, Sahrawi’s, Uighers or whomever, caught up as we are within the constant hardball political realities of human civilization as it is, and always have been in human history for millennia, and whatever concepts and principles we hold dear in life, whether it be that of ‘national sovereignty’, ‘Freedom’ or ‘Democracy’, we still remain so much flotsam and jetsam that the power mongers in the world will always attempt to play us all like violins for their own nefarious ends.

Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American writer who once upon a time in university was a Criminology student while working in one of America’s local police departments. For decades, Irwin has especially sought to call world attention to problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by a host of environmental-ecological-spiritual issues that exist between the conflicting world philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples.