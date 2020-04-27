Pushcarts, tandoors exempted from coronavirus lockdown in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday exempted pushcarts and tandoors from coronavirus lockdown.

A senior superintendent of police (operation) said that all the shops and businesses except ‘tandoors’ and pushcarts will be closed at 4 p.m. across the province.

He said that the pushcart operators were allowed to continue their roadside business but they were directed not to create hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic.

Earlier on March 30, Milk shops across Sindh had been allowed to remain open till 8 pm during the province-wide lockdown.

The provincial home department had issued a notification allowing milk shops and sale points to stay open till 8 pm instead of 5 pm.

“The Government of Sindh has been pleased to allow fresh milk shops/sale points to operate till 8:00 p.m. instead of earlier timing of 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of collecting/storing. However, restrictions on the packaged/powdered milk will remain same,” the notification had read.