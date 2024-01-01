‘Pushpa’ actor Allu Arjun arrested!

(Web Desk): Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been arrested by the police in connection with a stampede at the Hyderabad premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4.

The incident claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman and left her son critically injured.

The police registered a case against the management of Sandhya Theatre, the actor, and his security team, stating they had no prior information about the film team’s appearance at the event.

On Friday, a team from Chikkadpally police station took Arjun into custody, where the case had been filed.

The FIR cites charges under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 118(1) r/w 3(5) (causing hurt or grievous hurt), based on a complaint from the deceased woman’s family. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad, Akshansh Yadav, stated, “[The case] is being investigated. Stringent action as per law will be taken against all the persons responsible for the chaotic situation inside the theatre leading to the death of a person and injury to others.”

Officials from the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force and the Chikkadpally police station reached Arjun’s house on Friday and took him into custody.

Arjun is expected to be presented before a magistrate later today. He had approached the Telangana High Court seeking removal of his name from the FIR, but the plea is yet to be heard. Meanwhile, the owner of Sandhya Theatre and two employees have already been arrested.

According to police findings, the theatre management failed to manage the crowd adequately, with no separate entry or exit arrangements for the actor’s team. Around 9:30pm, Arjun arrived at the theatre with his personal security, which allegedly led to pushing and shoving as the crowd tried to enter with him, worsening the situation.

The victim, M. Revathi, was a homemaker who had come to the premiere with her family because her son is a fan of the actor.