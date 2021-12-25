Putin and Lukashenko discuss bilateral cooperation in defense sphere

BELGRADE (TASS): Ser-bian President Aleksandar Vucic held telephone talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. As the press service of the Serbian leader said on Saturday, during the conversation, Vucic thanked Putin for the supply of the Kornet ATGM system, and also raised the issue of supplying additional volumes of gas to Serbia. The conversation took place at the initiative of the Serbian side.

“President Vucic thanked President Putin for the delivery of the Kornet anti-tank missile systems (ATGM), noting that these Russian missiles are the best in the world and will become a serious boost for the Serbian army. President Vucic and President Putin reviewed the energy situation in Europe and the world, continuing the conversation. launched a month ago in Sochi. President Putin assured President Vucic that Russia will adhere to the agreements and that Serbia will have sufficient gas volumes this winter, the interlocutors also talked about an agreement that will provide [Serbia] with additional gas supplies, “the statement said.

Vucic and Putin noted the continued growth of economic ties. The presidents stressed that they expect the signing of an agreement on strategic economic cooperation soon and positively assessed the agreement signed on Friday between Gazprom and the Serbian petrochemical producer HIP Petrohemija.

In the conversation, the readiness of the countries for further close cooperation on the entire spectrum of relations was noted, the press service noted.

Vucic thanked Putin for the Happy New Year and Christmas greetings, and in turn wished Putin good health and much success in 2022 for the benefit of the Russian state and the Russian people, as well as Russian-Serbian relations.

