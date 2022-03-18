Putin and Macron discuss course of Russia, Ukraine talks

MOSCOW (TASS): Presi-dents of the Russian Fede-ration and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Ma-cron reviewed the course of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in a telephone conversation. The Russian leader at the same time outlined the fundamental approaches to the development of possible agreements, the Kremlin press service reports.

“Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed the state of affairs at the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives. In this context, the fundamental approaches of the Russian side to the development of possible agreements were outlined,” the message says.

The President of the Russian Federation stressed that during the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces are doing everything possible to save the lives of civilians.

It is noted that, in general, the exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine was continued. “Responding to the concerns expressed by Emmanuel Macron, the Russian President reiterated that during the special military operation, the Russian armed forces are doing everything possible to save the lives of civilians, including by organizing humanitarian corridors for their safe evacuation,” the report says.

