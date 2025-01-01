Putin and Trump exchanged World War Two anniversary greetings via aides, Kremlin says

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump congratulated each other via their aides on the 80th anniversary of the Soviet and allied victory in World War Two over Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said on Friday.

’Through their aides, the Russian president and President Trump exchanged congratulations on the occasion of our common celebration,” Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to Putin, told state TV’s Channel One.

“These were warm words, mutual congratulations on our common great celebration,” Ushakov said.

Russia marked the anniversary on Friday with a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square attended by dozens of world leaders, including China’s Xi Jinping.

The TASS state news agency reported that Lynne Tracy, the US ambassador to Russia, had not been present at the parade.