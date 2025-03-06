Putin appoints Alexander Darchiyev as Russia’s new ambassador to Washington

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Darchiyev as the new ambassador to the United States, according to decree published on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry said last week Washington had given it the green light to appoint Darchiyev at a meeting between Russian and US officials in Turkey.

Darchiyev is a career diplomat who has served two long spells in Russia’s Washington embassy and was ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021. He is currently head of the Foreign Ministry’s North America Department.