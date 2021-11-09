Putin appoints new ambassadors to Qatar and Oman

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Dmitry Dogadkin, the new Russian ambassador to Qatar, who previously headed the Russian diplomatic mission in Oman. The corresponding decrees of the head of state were published on Tuesday on the official portal of legal information.

The 54-year-old Dogadkin, as ambassador to Qatar, replaced Nurmakhmad Kholov, who headed the Russian diplomatic mission in this country since 2013.

Ilya Morgunov, 62, has been appointed to the post of Russian ambassador to Oman, which Dogadkin h-as held since the end of 2-017. Prior to that, the diplomat held the position of chief adviser in the Dep-artment of the Middle East and North Africa of the R-ussian Foreign Ministry. P-reviously, he was the Russ-ian ambassador to Iraq.