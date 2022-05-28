Putin approves ratification of agreement on provision of legal assistance within CSTO framework

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the ratification of an agreement on jurisdiction and legal assistance in cases related to the temporary presence of forces and means of the collective security system in the territories of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The law was published on Saturday on the official portal of legal information.

The agreement was signed on September 16, 2021 in Dushanbe. It is aimed at forming a legal mechanism for cooperation between the competent authorities of the CSTO member states on issues of jurisdiction and legal assistance.

In accordance with the document, the parties cooperate through their competent authorities, which include military authorities, commanders of military units, courts, prosecutors, preliminary investigation (criminal prosecution), internal affairs (police), security agencies and special services.

As stated in the accompanying documents to the law during the parliamentary stage, a request for legal assistance may be denied if it is likely to prejudice the sovereignty or security, or is contrary to the national law of the requested party.

The agreement is also aimed at promptly investigating crimes committed by persons who are part of the sending party’s formations against citizens of the receiving party in places of deployment, subject to detention at the scene of the crime.

The jurisdiction of the sending party also includes incidents that caused grievous bodily harm, death (including suicide) of persons belonging to the formations of the sending party that occurred in places of deployment, when the named consequences did not occur as a result of violent actions of other persons.

