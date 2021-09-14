Putin, Assad eye developments in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (TASS): Russ-ian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan at a meeting in the Kremlin with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This was announced to reporters on Tuesday by the press secretary of the head of the Russian state Dmitry Peskov.

“We had an extensive exchange of views, primarily on bilateral relations, on the situation in Syria itself. Of course, Afghani-stan. We exchanged views on further plans for the further development of interaction,” Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Assad has already returned to Syria and is now in Damascus.

The presidents met on Monday. Putin’s previous meeting with Assad took place in November 2020, due to the situation with the coronavirus, it was held via videoconference. It discussed the situation in Syria, including the fight against terrorism and the return of refugees to their homeland.