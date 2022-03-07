Putin briefs President of European Council

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, called on the EU to make a real contribution to saving people, to put pressure on Kiev, assessed the course of negotiations with representatives of Kiev, confirming the well-known Russian demands, the Kremlin press service reported.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine early in the morning on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.”

For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against ci-vilians” in Donbass . Acc-ording to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Fe-deration, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukra-inian troops, nothing thre-atens the civilian populati-on. With the support of the Russian Armed Forces , the DPR and LPR groups are developing an offensive . But there is no talk of the occupation of Ukraine, Putin emphasized.

Related