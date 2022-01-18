Putin calls Aliyev

MOSCOW. (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, discussed, among other topics, the situation in Ukraine and negotiations on security guarantees for the Russian Federation with the United States and NATO. This was reported by the press service of the Kremlin.

“Taking into account the recent visit of Ilham Aliyev to Ukraine, the issues of internal Ukrainian settlement, stalled due to the destructive line of Kiev, were discussed. Vladimir Putin spoke about the contacts he had made with the United States and their allies on the provision of guarantees to ensure the security of Russia,” the report says.

The President of Russia also discussed with his Azerbaijani counterpart the CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan.

“During the exchange of views on the recent events in Kazakhstan, satisfaction was expressed that the situation was quickly stabilized, in particular, thanks to the presence of the CSTO peacekeeping forces,” the message says.

The parties confirmed their intention to further strengthen the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership, the Kremlin added.

It is noted that the conversation took place on the initiative of the Azerbaijani side.