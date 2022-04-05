Putin calls on ministers to closely monitor situation with fertilizers

NOVO-OGAREVO (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that the government closely monitor the situation with fertilizers, as the needs of domestic farmers should remain a priority.

“The system task is a reliable supply of our agricultural producers with fertilizers. Here, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the entire government should watch this situation very carefully,” the head of state said, summing up the results at a meeting on supporting the agro-industrial complex. “The needs of our farmers should be a priority, in the first place,” he said.

The President of Russia also stressed that now fertilizers are in short supply, so they will be taken abroad anyway.

“We have no desire to harm anyone, by no means. We just need to carefully deal with everything: both with logistics and with insurers. This (fertilizers – TASS note) is in short supply today, the deficit will be taken. They will. No one wants to die of hunger,” the head of state said. “We need to take a close look at all these problems and solve them, primarily based on our own interests,” Putin stressed.

“As for fertilizers. I propose today not to change anything and agree with the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture as a whole, but I propose to discuss this issue in the working order in the very near future,” he said.

“Still, I propose to leave the current regime now, through agreements, and there, as far as I remember, there are three components – regions, producers, agricultural producers. We will not switch to export licensing for now,” the president said. At the same time, he clarified that “this does not mean that we have put an end to it forever.” “Let’s think about it, but we won’t change anything for now,” the head of state added.

