MOSCOW (TASS): A special military operation in the Donbass is a forced measure, Russia was not left with the opportunity to do otherwise. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at a meeting with representatives of Russian business circles.

“This is the most important thing to make it clear: what is happening is a necessary measure,” the Russian leader emphasized. “Well, they simply didn’t leave any chance to do otherwise.”

Putin explained that such security risks were created for Russia that it was impossible to respond by other means. “All attempts – zero. Zero. Frankly speaking, to be honest, I’m even surprised. Well, they haven’t moved a millimeter on a single issue,” the President of the Russian Federation stated.

He reiterated that the operation is a necessary measure. “Because they could create such risks for us, which is generally incomprehensible how the country would continue to exist,” President Vladimir Putin explained.