Putin calls Rakhmon

MOSCOW (TASS): The presidents of Russia and Tajikistan, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon, discussed in a telephone conversation topics related to the situation in Kazakhstan. This was reported by the Kremlin press service following the leaders’ conversation.

The conversation took place as a continuation of the extraordinary online summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organiz-ation (CSTO), which was held earlier by video link.

“President of the Russ-ian Federation Putin and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during a telephone conversation discussed some issues related to the situation in Kazakhstan,” the message says.

So, in the conversation, it was noted “the timeliness and effectiveness of assistance through the CSTO, provided in accordance with the appeal of the Kazakh leadership.”

As the Kremlin specified, the leaders also touched upon Afghan issues, in particular, the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border. It was agreed on further contacts at various levels.

Meanwhile, President Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is committed to observing its international obligations and is committed to developing cooperation with the EU countries and its institutions.

Tokayev held talks with the head of the European Council Charles Michel. The conversation in the format of a videoconference took place at the initiative of the European side.

“The President (during the conversation) emphasized Kazakhstan’s adherence to compliance with all its international obligations and reaffirmed its intention to further develop cooperation with the institutions of the European Union and its member states.”