Putin: Daesh took 700 hostages in US-controlled area, executed 10 of them

SOCHI (Sputnik): No one knows what’s going on the left bank of the Euphrates, which is under the protection of the United States, some Daesh militants maintain their presence there, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that they had seized nearly 700 hostages, including US and European nationals, in part of Syria controlled by US-backed forces.

“There are many problems in the area. We now see what is happening on the left bank of the Euphrates, our colleagues know that. This territory is under the protection of our American partners, they rely there on the Kurdish armed forces.

But they obviously did not work it through, members of Daesh remained in several settlements,” Putin said at at the annual Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Sochi.

The President further stressed that Daesh had recently started expanding its presence, having taken 130 families hostage, which is nearly 700 people.

Addressing the situation in Syria, Putin noted that creation of the demilitarized zone is still underway. He thanked Turkey for helping to resolve the Syrian crisis, noting that Ankara had been fulfilling its obligations on Syria’s Idlib.

“I want to thank our Turkish partners, we see that they work, they are fulfilling the obligations. The demilitarized zone is being created,” he said.

Putin said: “Not all the heavy weapons have been withdrawn, not all the militants have left the territory, but Turkish partners are doing everything to fulfill their obligations.”

Putin recalled that the Turkish side was paying heavy burdens as a military hospital was deployed to the region — which meant losses and injuries.

He also said that Turkish partners were “acting tough” in the fight against the terrorist groups.

“Over these years, we have liberated almost 95 percent of the Syrian Republic’s territory, this is the first thing.

The second thing is that we have secured the statehood there, we have prevented the state from collapsing,” Putin said.

The Russian President elaborated that Russia had inflicted significant damage to the terrorists in Syria:

“We have inflicted enormous damage to the terrorists operating in [Syria], a great number [of terrorists] was eliminated, while some of them gave up on carrying out this kind of activities, they just laid down their arms, they lost faith in the principles that they used to consider true,” Putin added.

Terrorism Can Be Defeated Only by Joint Efforts of International Community

“The effective fight against terrorism — I have said it on numerous occasions, including at the anniversary [UN General Assembly] session in New York — can be ensured only by joint efforts, joining hands.

Unfortunately, we have not managed to ensure that joint work in its true sense so far,” Putin said.

He explained that there were certain elements of cooperation, but it was not enough to eliminate terrorism worldwide.

“[Terrorism], of course, also poses a great threat to our country as well. That is why we have launched active operations in Syria. Terrorism poses a significant threat to our neighbors, including Afghanistan,” Putin emphasized.

Relations With the US

The Russian President also commented on the relations between Russia and the western countries, in particular with Washington, stressing that Moscow is ready to cooperate and expressing hope that hostility towards Russia, which had been caused by the domestic issues in the US, would cease.

He noted that US President Donald Trump was set for stabilization and normalization of dialogue with Moscow.

Putin stressed that he and his American counterpart had different views on some things, noting, however, that the meeting with Trump in Finland was rather positive.

Defense Policy

Putin also stated that Russian would deploy Avangard hypesonic missiles in coming months. According to the president, Russia had outstripped all other competitors in creating advanced hypersonic weapons and, thus, had nothing to fear.

Competition in Media

Russian President mentioned the issue of the Russian media, which are experiencing pressure, as western states were afraid of competition, while Moscow had never imposed censure on the foreign outlets.

According to Putin, RT broadcaster abroad caused fear of its influence because it wins a competition against other powerful media.

Nuclear Weapons

Speaking about the potential use of nuclear weapons, the Russian President stated that the country’s nuclear doctrine didn’t envisage preventive strikes.

