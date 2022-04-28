Putin discuss G20 with Indonesian counterpart

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with the head of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, discussed the work of the G20, the leaders agreed on further contacts, the Kremlin press service reports.

It is noted that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Indonesian side.

“Issues of Russian-Indonesian cooperation were discussed, as well as, taking into account the chairmanship of Jakarta in the G20, various aspects of the activities of this association… The leaders agreed on further contacts,” the report says.

Putin outlined the Russian assessment of the situation in Ukraine in the context of the ongoing special military operation to the head of Indonesia.

“At the request of Joko Widodo, Vladimir Putin outlined Russian assessments of the situation in Ukraine in the context of the ongoing special military operation,” the statement said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

Related