Putin discuss situation in Ukraine with Israel’s PM

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet exchanged assessments of the situation around the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in a telephone conversation on Wednesday. This was announced on Wednesday by the press service of the Kremlin following the results of the conversation between the leaders.

“Vladimir Putin gave his assessments of the negotiations and the course of the special military operation to protect Donbass,” the message says.

In turn, Bennett “shared his assessments of the situation around Ukraine, taking into account his contacts with the leaders of a number of foreign states, and expressed some ideas regarding the ongoing negotiation process between Russian and Ukrainian representatives,” the Kremlin press service reported. “The President of Russia expressed his condolences in connection with yesterday’s terrorist attack in Israel, which claimed human lives,” the message says.

