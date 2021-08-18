Putin discussed situation in Afghanistan with the President of Tajikistan

MOSCOW (TASS): The presidents of Russia and Tajikistan, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon, held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday. This was reported by the Kremlin press service following a telephone conversation between the leaders.

“A thorough exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan was held. The importance of ensuring the security of the civilian population and the earliest normalization of the situation in this country in the interests of maintaining stability in the region was emphasized. It was agreed to continue regular contacts between the interested departments of Russia and Tajikistan,” the message says.

As the press service of the head of the Tajik state noted, during the conversation, Putin and Rahmon discussed joint actions of the two countries to strengthen the protection of the Tajik-Afghan border in connection with the escalation of tensions in Afghanistan. “Noting that the escalation of tension in this country may have a negative impact on the general state of regional security, the parties spoke for further coordination of efforts on a bilateral and multilateral basis to strengthen the protection of the Tajik-Afghan border and comprehensive assistance to the peaceful settlement of the Afghan problem,” service of the President of Tajikistan.

According to her, in this regard, agreements were reached on the continuation of close contacts and interaction between the relevant ministries and departments of the two countries on the issues of strengthening regional stability. It is noted that during the conversation, Putin and Rakhmon discussed a set of issues of bilateral cooperation in the format of strategic partnership, including in trade, economic, military-technical and other spheres, as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

The presidents also discussed preparations for the summits of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will be held in Dushanbe.

“Taking into account the chairmanship of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2021, the progress in preparing the upcoming CSTO and SCO summits to be held in Dushanbe was discussed,” the message says.

The previous time the presidents of Russia and Tajikistan spoke by phone on July 22, then during the conversation the topic of the situation in Afghanistan was also touched upon.