Putin discusses Afghanistan’s situation with Security Council

MOSCOW (TASS): Russi-an President Vladimir Putin discussed on Friday at an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council (SC) of the Russian Federation issues of ensuring the country’s security in the southern direction, including in connection with the situation in Afghanistan.

The head of state noted that in terms of ensuring Russia’s security, “of course, the events related to the provision of assistance to our people in the Donbass, with a special military operation in Ukraine” are in the focus of attention.

“But we also have other issues that are of great interest from the point of view of ensuring the security of our country, including in the southern direction. And therefore, today we will discuss this issue in relation to the events in Afghanistan and in this region in general, on this direction,” Putin continued.

He gave the floor to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The meeting was also attended by Speakers of the Federation Council and the State Duma Valentina Mat-vienko and Vyacheslav Vol-odin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmit-ry Medvedev, Head of the Russian Presidential Admi-nistration Anton Vaino, S-ecurity Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Koloko-ltsev, Defense Minister Se-rgei Shoigu, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, Head of the Service Foreign In-telligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, Special Repres-entative of the President for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.

Related