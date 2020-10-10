Putin discusses nuclear deal with Rouhani

Monitoring Desk

MOSCOW: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone to talk Russia’s mediation over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Iran nuclear deal and the prospects of interaction on the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Kremlin press office reported on Saturday.

“The parties discussed the situation around the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action under the Iran nuclear program. The sides noted the importance of keeping in force this agreement vital for international security…,” the press office said.

“The parties paid attention to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection, in particular, the prospects of interaction on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine,” the statement says.

The sides also held a detailed exchange of opinions on the situation in the area of the Nagorno-Kara-bakh conflict, the press office said. “Putin informed his Iranian counterpart in detail about the efforts being taken with Russia’s mediation to de-escalate tension in that region.

The Iranian president expressed his support for the agreements on the ceasefire for humanitarian purposes reached after the trilateral consultations of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and on the launch of substantive negotiations for the sake of achieving peaceful settlement as soon as possible,” the statement says. (TASS)